BREAKING: Elder statesman, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, elder statesman and Nigeria’s first Minister of Aviation and prominent member of the Zikist Movement, is dead.

Amaechi died at age 93 on Tuesday morning in his home town of Ukpor in Anambra State.

“With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Ezeana Tagbo Amechi, announced on behalf of the family on Tuesday.

“Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022. We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and Country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”