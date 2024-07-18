The House of Representatives resolved on Thursday to slash their salaries by 50 percent for six months to support the Federal Government’s effort towards providing food for the citizens with N648 million.

This lawmakers also pleaded with Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Bola Tinubu’s led administration in addressing challenges and hardships faced by citizens.

The House further mandated it’s Committee on Appropriation, Humanitarian Affairs, Finance and Budget to ensure compliance.

News continues after this Advertisement

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved on the floor of the House by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC- Ogun State) during plenary in Abuja.

More later…

News continues after this Advertisement