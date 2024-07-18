Connect with us

Politics

Hardship: Reps agree to slash salary by 50% in solidarity with Nigerians
Advertisement

Politics

Gov Otti reads riot act as he swears in new appointees

Politics

Nigeria has greater future with you, Peter Obi assures the youth

Politics

Two commissioners drop from Gov Otti’s cabinet

Politics

Avoid greed if you want to end well, Islamic cleric warns politicians

Politics

Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

Politics

Senate removes Ndume as chief whip for criticising Tinubu

Politics

Celebrate me by helping the poor and the needy, Peter Obi says as he turns 63

Politics

JUST IN: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Politics

Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation

Politics

Hardship: Reps agree to slash salary by 50% in solidarity with Nigerians

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senior Custom Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing

The House of Representatives resolved on Thursday to slash their salaries by 50 percent for six months to support the Federal Government’s effort towards providing food for the citizens with N648 million.

This lawmakers also pleaded with Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Bola Tinubu’s led administration in addressing challenges and hardships faced by citizens.

The House further mandated it’s Committee on Appropriation, Humanitarian Affairs, Finance and Budget to ensure compliance.

News continues after this Advertisement

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved on the floor of the House by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC- Ogun State) during plenary in Abuja.

More later…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *