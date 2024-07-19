Connect with us

Fubara denies promising Rivers workers N80,000 minimum wage
Hardship: Reps agree to slash salary by 50% in solidarity with Nigerians

Gov Otti reads riot act as he swears in new appointees

Nigeria has greater future with you, Peter Obi assures the youth

Two commissioners drop from Gov Otti’s cabinet

Avoid greed if you want to end well, Islamic cleric warns politicians

Court reinstates Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor

Senate removes Ndume as chief whip for criticising Tinubu

Celebrate me by helping the poor and the needy, Peter Obi says as he turns 63

JUST IN: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports that the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, proposed to pay N80,000 as minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Some media organisations had reported that the governor proposed to pay N80,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state.

However, in a media statement in Port Harcourt, Friday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, dismissed the report as false.

Chukwudi said that the state has not taken a stand on how much the state would pay as minimum wage at the moment, noting that government would take a decision in due course.

He said: “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in online media that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state and local government areas.

“Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by Newsweekng.com, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.

“The general public, and particularly civil servants in the State, are advised to discountenance the false claims in the online media platform. The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

