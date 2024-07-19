Fubara denies promising Rivers workers N80,000 minimum wage

The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports that the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, proposed to pay N80,000 as minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Some media organisations had reported that the governor proposed to pay N80,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state.

However, in a media statement in Port Harcourt, Friday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, dismissed the report as false.

Chukwudi said that the state has not taken a stand on how much the state would pay as minimum wage at the moment, noting that government would take a decision in due course.

He said: “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in online media that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state and local government areas.

“Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by Newsweekng.com, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.

“The general public, and particularly civil servants in the State, are advised to discountenance the false claims in the online media platform. The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.”

