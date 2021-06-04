Bandits on Thursday night invaded Kore in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State and abducted a businessman of Igbo extraction identified as Emmanuel Eze.

The abducted Eze has been residing in the LGA for over seven years.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko said he has dispatched a squad of crack detectives to comb the vicinity and apprehend the fleeing bandits who struck the town at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

PUNCH quoted eye witnesses to have said that the bandits arrived in the town in large numbers, shooting sporadically into the air before whisking away their victim.

According to witness, Eze, a young man was injured in the ear by a stray bullet.

The Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident on Friday to newsmen.

According to him, “Bandits kidnapped Emmanuel Eze in his Provision Store at Kore in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State,” adding that “a team of Police officers have been mobilised to rescue and arrest the fleeing culprits.”

The incident comes hours after Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje visited security formations’ headquarters in Abuja to inform them that bandits are gradually infiltrating Kano forests.

Ganduje who met with the security chiefs on Thursday, appealed for the support of armed forces in flushing out the bandits.