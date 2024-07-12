GTCO invites parents of persons with autism, others, plans big for 2024 Autism Program

Ahead of its 14th Autism Programme billed to take place between July 15 and July 16 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), has urged parents and guardians of individuals with autism to endeavour to take part, as it would provide them an opportunity to learn more about the subject, as well as get assistance from health experts.

This is as GTCO, the holding company of Nigeria’s leading lender, Guaranty Trust Bank, reiterated its commitment to intensify efforts to canvass inclusion for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The GTCO Autism Program, a key initiative of the Orange Ribbon Initiative, has become a cornerstone for autism advocacy and support in Africa. Over the years, it has made a significant impact, offering support and empowerment to thousands with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The conference, organised in partnership with specialists and organisations from Nigeria and beyond, will include lectures, panel discussions, and performances highlighting the diverse talents within the autism community.

Charles Eremi, the bank’s Group Corporate Communication, who spoke on Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Lagos at a press conference to herald the 2024 edition of the annual autism conference themed, ‘A Spectrum of Possibilities,’ remarked that this year’s theme mirrors the bank’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

He noted that it was aimed at instilling and creating the mindset that stirs the passion for individuals to thrive and reach their full potential regardless of their background, while adding that this edition would offer the opportunity for free consultation and access to professionals from the medical sectors.

Eremi also said the advocacy programme would be held in another West African country- Ghana, from July 23 to 27.

“Each year, we like to bring people here to talk more about this condition. We have grown it from awareness to advocacy and now we are at a point where we are building around autism and those in the spectrum,” he added.

Speaking during the press briefing, a behavioral analyst, Osezusi Bolodeoku decried the lack of awareness, acceptance and accommodation of people with autism, saying it has fostered misconception about individuals with ASD.

Bolodeoku, a mother of an 11-year-old child, stated that early intervention helped her nurture and bring out the best from the child, urging parents with individuals with ASD to allow them to express themselves.

Another speaker, Mrs Solape Azazi, a mother of two boys and founder of Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiativ narrated how she transitioned from a full-time career in human resources to behaviour analysis because of her child with autism.

She said her first son was diagnosed with ASD at age three despite attaining the stages of child development after birth.

Mrs Azazi, who is billed to moderate one of the panel discussions at the conference, said the GTCO Autism program empowered her with the right information and network of professionals when she started the autism journey with her son who is now 10 years old.

“Seven years ago, I came for the first time to the GTCO conference, like a lot of people looking for answers because I just started the autism journey with my son. We were looking for support and navigation,” she noted.

“For me, it was a clear mark of direction. It is important to attend this conference, it is an opportunity to meet people and speak with professionals.”

In their various remarks, health experts affirmed that autism is not a disease, but a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by deficits in reciprocal social communication and the presence of restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior.

Benedict Sama, a clinical psychologist, while encouraging parents and other stakeholders to attend the conference, noted that information, strategies and awareness about how to manage autism were important to parents, professionals, teachers and caregivers.

‘We want to help individuals with autism succeed, lead healthy, supportive lives’ – Agbaje

Speaking about the autism program last month, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, had noted that the idea was to help people with autism realize their full potential.

“Everyone has something special to offer, and we want to help individuals with autism succeed and lead healthy, supportive lives,” he said, “By embracing autism as a strength, not a weakness, we can help individuals with ASD find their passion, develop skills, and make meaningful impacts in society.”

According to Agbaje, “We are learning more about autism every day and are dedicated to using that knowledge to make a positive difference. We believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life, and we are committed to making that possible. By working together, we can build a society that values diversity, promotes inclusion, and empowers everyone to thrive.”

