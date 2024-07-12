Nation
School building collapses on students writing exams in Plateau
The two-storey building housing secondary school students, collapsed on students while examinations were in progress on Friday.
The incident occurred at Saint Academy in Busa Buji, Jos North LGA, Plateau State.
Students are said to trapped beneath the rubble as panicked parents have flocked to the scene, overcome with grief.
Emergency responders, including soldiers and police, are currently conducting rescue efforts to extricate the trapped students.
