School building collapses on students writing exams in Plateau
Court grants N10bn bail to Buhari's minister facing N33bn fraud charges

GTCO invites parents of persons with autism, others, plans big for 2024 Autism Program

Gov Adeleke, Sen. Oyewumi, Osun NLC mourn Mama Hajarat, CoS Akinleye's mother

Police Act 2020 clear on who can be appointed IGP, Says Alliance

Just In: Osun CoS, Akinleye loses mother

NPAN expresses concern over safety of journalists abducted in Kaduna, urges action

Abia begins full implementation of ban on street trading, illegal motor park operations

Shun behaviours that negate civil service rule, Abia Perm Sec, Ukpabi tasks staff

Book Review: The Power of One Man: How the Soludo-engineered Consolidation Transformed Nigerian Banks 

School building collapses on students writing exams in Plateau

Published

2 hours ago

on

School collapses on students writing exams in Plateau

The two-storey building housing secondary school students, collapsed on students while examinations were in progress on Friday.

The incident occurred at Saint Academy in Busa Buji, Jos North LGA, Plateau State.

Students are said to trapped beneath the rubble as panicked parents have flocked to the scene, overcome with grief.

Emergency responders, including soldiers and police, are currently conducting rescue efforts to extricate the trapped students.

More subsequently…

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

