Gov Adeleke, Sen. Oyewumi, Osun NLC mourn Mama Hajarat, CoS Akinleye’s mother

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olalere Oyewumi, (PhD), and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Osun State Council, have mourned the passing of Mrs Hajarat Amoke Akinleye, the mother of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.

Governor Adeleke in a condolence message issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Thursday, bemoaned Mama’s exit as a huge loss that cannot be quantified, saying the deceased lived a life dedicated to making a difference in people, irrespective of class, tongue and faith.

While expressing his sadness on the passing of Mrs Akinleye, Governor Adeleke noted that the memories of “Mama (Ajarat Akinleye) life of impacts and unparalleled acts of kindness will continue to linger with us for a very long time.”

“Mama Ajarat Amoke Akinleye was a mother, not just to Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, but many of us, going by how she embraced and supported our goals in life,” the Governor noted in a condolence message.

“It is sad to note the implication of the vacuum her exit will create, particularly in terms of the moral support for my Chief of Staff, and personally to me, her wise counsel and guidance, which are mostly helpful.”

The Governor noted his grieving and heavy heart over the death of Mama Akinleye and hoped that just like him, everyone touched by her passing can find solace in the cherished memories of the indelible imprint Mama made while alive.

“As we mourn Mama Ajarat Amoke Akinleye, may I enjoin us all to celebrate her life of impacts and also honour her memory by continuing the work of touching lives for the better that defines her, and upholding the principle of a better society she exemplified while she was alive.

“It is my prayer that Allah subhanawatahallah be pleased with the soul of Mama Ajarat Akinleye soul and make Aljanah Fridaos her abode while hoping that everyone touched by her demise find the comfort to bear the vacuum of her irreparable loss.”

Senator Oyewumi Condoles Akinleye

On his part, Senator Oyewumi, extended his deepest condolences toAlh. Akinleye over the sad development.

Senator Oyewumi in his condolence message recognized the profound loss the occurrence might have caused for the Chief of Staff and his family.

He said Alhaja Akinleye was a pillar of strength and a woman of great character, whose legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren.

Senator Oyewumi prayed to God to give the family the grace to bear the loss, prayed for the repose of Alhaja Akinleye’s soul.

He also expressed his hope that, the Chief of Staff and his family find comfort in the memories they shared with their matriarch.

Osun NLC mourns

On its part, the Osun NLC, condoled with Alh. Akinleye, over the loss of his mother.

In a condolence letter signed by its chairman, Comrade Abimbola Arapasopo, the NLC said Mama lived a good life and prayed that may Allah accept her return.

“It is with utmost sincerity and deep sense of loss that I write on behalf of my family and Osun State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress to sincerely convey our deepest condolences to you and your family over the death of your dearly beloved Mother, ALHAJA HAJARAT AMOKE Akinleye,” he said.

“I received the news of the passing of your mother with great shock. Words are insufficient to condole one on a mother’s death, but I do urge you to take solace in the life that she lived. She lived a very fulfilled life dedicated to God’s service, humanity and a committed muslim.

“It is therefore my charge to you and the Akinleye family to bear the trauma caused by her death with great courage and immortalize her by upholding the good virtues she represented while alive.

“It is my earnest prayer that God grant her soul eternal rest, cause the light of eternity to shine ceaselessly upon her, give you and your family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Once again, accept my deepest condolences and may her soul rest in peace Amen.”

