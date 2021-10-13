From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Ahead of the October 30th, 2021 National Convention of the major opposition in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a group that calls itself, “PDP Rescue Mandate”, has appealed to party stakeholders in the South- East geo-political zone to adopt Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as their consensus candidate for the position of the party’s National Secretary recently micro-zoned to the South East.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Hon. Henry Okeke from Anambra State; and Secretary, Okechukwu Okafor (Enugu), respectively and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, emphasized that Ohuabunwa has the proficiency and wealth of experience to bring to bear in repositioning PDP to take over as the ruling national party.

The release stated that the members settled for Senator Ohuabunwa “after a long search for someone with the competence, national appeal and capacity for the job.”

According to the release Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia-North in the National Assembly and former Leader in the House of Representatives, has the competence and national clout to deliver as PDP National Secretary.

The group further argued that since Abia and Enugu States are the only PDP-controlled states in South East, the most qualified person from both states should be considered for the job.

It made it clear that Ohuabunwa performed creditably as the Leader of South- East caucus of the National Assembly members from 1999 -2007 when he was there .

The release reads in part: “We have taken time to search for a reliable capable hand in South East with the national appeal to go for the position and we are convinced that Senator Ohuabunwa has the capacity and charisma to deliver.

“South East PDP has to field its best for the position of National Secretary of the party. The office, because of the enormity of the tasks involved requires an experienced and competent hand with national acceptance.

“Senator Ohuabunwa has the experience and exposure needed for the office. While at the National Assembly both as a two-term House of Representatives member where he was elected House Majority Leader; and at the Senate, commanded the respect of his colleagues and Nigerians as a vocal legislator.

“He has also remained a loyal, committed and dedicated member of PDP since inception. Both in good and odd times Ohuabunwa never left PDP. The position of Secretary should be for trusted party loyalists like him and not for those jumping from one party to another.”

The group, therefore, urged PDP stakeholders in the zone to urgently adopt Senator Ohuabunwa as its consensus candidate and support him at the forthcoming convention.

It advised the party stakeholders against anointing what the members described as ”a boot- leaker who has no capacity to represent the interest of the zone at the national leadership of the party”, as such action will be self destructive.

