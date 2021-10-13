The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC), abandoning the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Okeke was on Wednesday received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma were present during the meeting.

This is happening ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

