The Nigerian Army has dismissed as untrue and baseless, an allegation that it’s building Ruga settlements for herdsmen in the country’s Southeast, precisely at Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas of Enugu State

The Army in a statement on Wednesday by its Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, noted that though it ought not to have responded to the allegation made on Radio Biafra, which according to it, is a widely discredited platform, it however, thought it necessary to present facts clearly for the sake posterity.

The statement explained that rather the force is currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, which upon completion, will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the zone.

“The 82 Division Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern, a baseless allegation aired through an outlawed online radio that the Division of the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi Local Government Areas, Enugu State,” the statement said.

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity. It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria. Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East. Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source. The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”