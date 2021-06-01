By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A socio political group within Osun All Progressive Congress (APC), Opomulero, has commiserated with the state governor Alh. Gboyega Oyetola, Chief Adebisi Akande, the State party Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun and all members of the party in the state on the death of one of its leaders, Alh. Gbadamosi Owoseni Lawal, describing it as a collosal lost to the entire progressives family.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by Oluomo Sunday Akere on behalf of the group, copies of which were made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The statement described the late Lawal as a progressives minded politician who made huge impact in the progressives family.

Late G.O Lawal who passed on early on Tuesday morning at the ripe 94, was a Councilor in 1954, District Chairman 1959/60 when Akinorun Grammar School was established in Ikirun. He was also a member of the old Oyo State House of Assembly between 1979 & 1983.

“An avowed progressive and lover of his people and developments, Late Alh Lawal was the Osun Central Senatorial leader of our party right from AD, ACN up till APC and a prominent member of the Elders Caucus ” Igbimo Agba”. After the defeat of the AD in the 2003 election, Pa G. O. Lawal played a major role in the eventual return of Osun State to progressive family in 2010,” the statement said.

“Late Lawal was a devouted Muslim, humble, kind, easy going and listening Leader, whose doors are always open 24/7 for all and sundry.”

Akere said the contributions of Pa Lawal will be fondly remembered not only in Ikirun, Osun North East division but the entire Osun State.

He prayed for Allah to grant Papa aljanat fridauz and also comfort the families and the progressives fold.