First Nation Airlines’ Airbus A320 jet has been sold as scrap to a yet-to-be-identified buyer.

The aircraft had blocked Ikeja Along while being towed at the weekend.

This is coming about four years after the carrier grounded its operations for technical reasons.

The buyer of the disused plane has consequently towed the equipment to a town in Oyo where it will be probably converted to a restaurant or other purposes, airport sources said.