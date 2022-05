Head of corporate communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisiobi, dismissed rumours Godwin Emefiele, governor of the bank, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reports had emerged in some online platforms on Wednesday to the effect that Emefiele was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged presidential bid.

However, Nwanisobi who spoke to Nairametrics, denied the rumours, stating that “he is not aware of any sack of the CBN Governor”.