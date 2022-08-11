A 500-level student of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Abia State Modestus Hyacinth Egbulefu has committed suicide after taking suspected hard drugs.

Egbulefu, who is a student of the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering residing in Ikwuano local government area, was said to have jumped from the three-story building identified as Groom Base Lodge after allegedly taking some substances suspected to be ”Mkpulu mmiri.”

The incident occurred around 9:40 am at the lodge as other students were shocked at the incident and tried in vain to revive him.

It was further gathered that his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the death of the student.

Ogbonna however added that an investigation has commenced on the matter.