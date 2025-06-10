Gov Otti commissions 12 newly reconstructed roads in Aba

In what is being described as a landmark moment in Abia State’s infrastructural renewal drive, Governor Alex Otti on Tuesday commissioned 12 newly reconstructed roads in Aba, the state’s commercial capital.

The event marks a major milestone in the governor’s commitment to transform the city’s decaying infrastructure and revive its status as a hub of commerce and industry in the Southeast.

The roads, spread across key commercial and residential zones, are part of the administration’s broader urban renewal programme aimed at enhancing connectivity, easing traffic congestion, and boosting local enterprise. With the commissioning, Aba residents can now enjoy smoother transit, safer roads, and revitalised access to major markets, schools, and public institutions.

“This is not just about laying asphalt,” Governor Otti said during the ceremony. “It’s about restoring the dignity of Aba, empowering our people, and creating a foundation for sustainable development. These roads represent the heartbeat of a new Aba.”

The 12 Commissioned Roads:

1. Umuode Road – A 1.5-kilometre stretch rejuvenating the core of residential movement and linking communities.

2. Bakassi Road – A 600-metre link improving internal circulation and accessibility.

3. Isu Ihiteukwa Street – 300 metres of improved connectivity in a densely populated area.

4. Asa Road – 500 metres reconstructed to support resilient urban growth.

5. Enyimba Junction to Ariaria Gate – A 300-metre upgrade facilitating smoother access to the iconic Ariaria market.

6. Market Road (Asa to Eziukwu) – A 744-metre stretch critical for commercial transport and logistics.

7. Tenant Road (Asa to Eziukwu) – 740 metres boosting trade flow within Aba’s economic corridors.

8. Cameroun Road (Asa to Eziukwu) – 711 metres reinforcing intra-city mobility.

9. Ehi Road (Queens to Eziukwu) – A 500-metre road linking educational institutions with business zones.

10. Clifford Road (Asa to Eziukwu) – 836 metres opening up access to both residential and business districts.

11. School Road (Asa to Railway Crossing) – 729 metres easing access to schools and public transport facilities.

12. Afikpo Road (Eziukwu to School Road) – 480 metres redesigned for strategic infrastructural impact.

Stunning drone footage of the newly completed roads has circulated widely on social media, with many residents praising the quality of construction and the transformative effect on previously impassable routes.

Speaking at the event, Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Okey Kanu, described the projects as “a bold statement of intent from a government determined to put the people first.”

“These roads are more than just projects,” he said. “They are the arteries of progress—bringing economic opportunity, improving public safety, and uniting communities.”

Residents and traders in Aba also expressed gratitude for the development. “Before now, some of these roads were death traps,” said Mrs. Ngozi Uche, a trader at Eziukwu Market. “We thank the governor for remembering Aba and for giving us roads that truly meet modern standards.”

Governor Otti reiterated that the infrastructural drive would continue with more roads, drainage systems, and utility projects already underway or in the pipeline. He stressed that Aba’s revitalisation is central to his broader vision for industrial development and urban renewal in Abia State.

“Aba is rising again,” he declared. “This is just the beginning.”