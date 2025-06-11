Natasha: Appeal Court Strikes Out Akpabio’s Motions, Fines Him N100,000

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has struck out two motions filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and imposed a N100,000 cost against him in favour of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The motions, dated March 3 and March 25, 2025, were marked CV/395/M1/2025 and CV/395/M2/2025. A three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Hamman Barka, ruled on May 21, 2025, to strike out the motions following Akpabio’s application for withdrawal.

In the appeal, Akpabio had sought several reliefs including extension of time to file an appeal, leave to appeal against a Federal High Court decision, and a stay of proceedings in the original suit—FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025—instituted by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suit, which also names the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuem, as respondents, challenges procedural or substantive actions taken by the legislative body.

Akpabio’s appeal specifically asked the appellate court to:

Grant an extension of time to seek leave to appeal,

Grant leave to appeal on grounds of mixed law and fact,

Allow more time to file the notice of appeal,

And stay further proceedings at the Federal High Court pending the determination of the appeal.

However, upon his request to withdraw the motions, the Appeal Court struck them out and awarded a cost of N100,000 in favour of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court ruled: “Application seeking to withdraw the two motions dated and filed on 20/3/2025 and 25/3/2025 is granted, and the motions are hereby struck out. Costs of N100,000 are awarded to the 1st respondent. Appeal No. CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/395M/2025 is to be deleted.”

The development marks a significant procedural win for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan as her legal challenge proceeds in the lower court.