APC Chieftain Jesutega Onokpasa Dies at 49

The Nigerian political and legal community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who passed away on Monday, June 10, after a brief illness.

Onokpasa, aged 49, was a lawyer, public affairs analyst, and staunch supporter of the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a fellow APC supporter and political communicator, Okezie Atani, who wrote: “We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Until his death, Onokpasa was a key member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections and a familiar face on Nigerian television, where he regularly defended the policies and actions of the APC-led federal government. His articulate and often fiery commentary made him one of the party’s most visible defenders in the media.

Known for his passionate political convictions, Onokpasa often appeared on current affairs programs across major broadcast networks, including Channels TV, AIT, TVC, and Arise News. He was celebrated for his ability to engage critics of the APC with facts and fervour, often sparking spirited debates.

In recent weeks, concerns had grown over his health as he appeared visibly frail during one of his last televised interviews, prompting speculation about an underlying illness. However, details surrounding the nature of his ailment have not been disclosed by his family or party associates.

Born in Delta State, Jesutega Onokpasa studied law at the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in the early 2000s. He built a career at the intersection of law and politics, quickly rising to prominence within the APC due to his oratory skills and unwavering loyalty to the party’s ideology.

Tributes have poured in from political leaders, lawyers, and media practitioners, who described Onokpasa as fearless, intelligent, and deeply committed to his beliefs.

Delta State APC spokesperson, Valentine Onojeghuo, in a statement released Tuesday evening, described Onokpasa’s death as a huge loss to the party and the entire progressive family. “Jesutega was not just a loyal party man; he was a beacon of ideas and resilience. His voice will be sorely missed on the national stage,” he said.

Several APC stakeholders, including presidential aides and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), are expected to issue formal tributes in the coming days, as preparations begin for his burial.

Onokpasa is survived by his wife and children. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.