Goods estimated to be worth millions of naira were destroyed at Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Lagos State in a mysterious midnight fire that razed a storey building on Saturday.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Saturday affecting the Aguiyi Ironsi Plaza.

The fire was put out with the arrival of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and other first responders, including officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

But it had done sufficient damage by the time it was put off.