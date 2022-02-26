By Sunday Oguntuyi

The Timi of Ede in Osun State, Oba Munirudeen lawal, has raised an alarm over the spate of killings by hoodlums in the town, calling for urgent government intervention.

Addressing a news conference at his place in Ede on Thursday, Oba Lawal said that the security situation in the town was pathetic and unbearable.

The traditional ruler said that members of Oodua People Congress(OPC) and cultists were those currently terrorising the town.

According to him, though insecurity is a global phenomenon, but it is very alien to Ede people until the recent past.

Oba Lawal, who sympathises with the families whose relatives were killed maimed and houses razed, implored them to leave vegeance to God.

The traditional explained that he had never reneged in his responsibilities of securing lives and properties of the people in the town, adding that several efforts were being made to arrest the situation.

“The undisclosed personal grudge between the individual members of OPC, National Hunter Association, Ya Salam Vigilantee Group and the cultists metamorphosised into the serious war the community is waging now,” he said.

“Ede in the past is known to be one of the most peaceful cities in the Country, the land that used to shield, accommodate and protect other cities in and around it from terrorists.

“But now, the community members are being threatened physically, psychologically, emotionally and economically.

“Nobody can sleep with his or her eyes closed Presently in Ede, the sun sets at dawn.

“It is therefore very imperative that the governments and other security stakeholders to swing into action to avoid further loss of life and property.

“It is very uncultured to seeing human blood flowing in the day light. Life has no meaning to these intoxicated blood suckers.

“I wish to reiterate here that all efforts made in the past are in the best interest of my community without being fair or favour to either of the warring groups.

“I have never given supportive assistance to any of the dissidents.

“The Timi-in-Council has continued to make efforts at prevailing on the two sides to embrace peace and peaceful coexistence.”