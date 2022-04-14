By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Apostle Akinbiyi Paul Olusegun, the convener of National Rebirth/ New Nigeria of Faith Apostolic Ministries, Ido Osun State, has urged Nigerians, especially political leaders to jettison their ambition for 2023 election and rather seek peace in the nation.

According him, shelving personal interest for collective peace and harmony is the only thing that can make Nigeria to bounce back as a nation.

Speaking with journalist in Osogbo, the state capital, Apostle Akinbiyi noted that God has revealed to him that the nation would healed from her current wounds if only Nigerians can heed to his instructions.

He said God has promised to birth a new Nigeria devoid of segregation and disunity, “if only we can hearken to his instructions and do the needful.”

“God also told me that there shall be no division that Nigerian would be one but a new Nigeria will spring forth from this present one very soon.”

He said Nigerians should stop blaming the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the calamities bedeviling the nation as he can’t do more than what he is presently doing, positing that, it’s only God intervention that will reposition the nation.

The cleric said, “no political party will save Nigeria unless God intervenes as political party reformation is what we have, the politicians were not reformed.”

He noted that holding the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho and his Biafra counterpart, Nnamdi Kanu hostage will not segregationsolve the nation’s problem, but God wanta to spring up new Nigeria without.

He called on the nation’s leaders to release the duo for the sake of unity and the new thing God wants to do for the nation.