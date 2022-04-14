By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Wife of the Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oyefunke Alabi, on Wednesday gave gifts to hundreds of widows and elderly women in Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan Local Governments areas of the State in Ikire.

The programme, which is an annual event to celebrate Easter with vulnerable people, especially women was designed to give sense of belongings to this category of citizenry.

According to Mrs. Alabi, the gesture was to appreciate the priceless contributions of women to the growth and development of the society in their vulnerable conditions.

She also advocated for special attention for women, as they are the custodians of the smallest unit of the society, which is the family.

The Deputy Governor’s wife further explained that the event was in tandem with the mood of the season, which is predicated on love and sacrifice, as the life and death of Jesus Christ typified.

“I want to thank our amiable governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, for their relentless effort towards sustainable development in Osun and peaceful atmosphere for growth.

“Like we always do every year, as a way of celebrating the death and ressurection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are here again this year by His grace to bless our widows and elderly women in the mood of the season.

“You will all agree with me that this season is a season of love and sacrifice, so, as our Lord Jesus Christ did by sacrificing his life for the salvation of mankind out of love, we must also emulate that attribute for the good of all.

“Obviously, women play vital role in the survival and advancement of any society, as custodians of family, which is the smallest political unit; they deserve special attention.

“Such attention becomes necessary when they are being challenged by loss of husband or old age.

“It is on that basis that we choose this special season of love to reach out to them within our community.

“Hundreds of our widows and elderly women from Irewole, Ayedade and Isokan will be going home today with rice, Ankara fabrics and cash gifts to celebrate Easter.

“We want to deeply appreciate them for their selfless contributions to our community and the state at large.

“We love you so dearly and pray that God will continue to bless you with long life in sound health”, Alabi said.