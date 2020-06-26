Adebayo Obajemu

As part of moves to add value to services offered its subscribers and avail them more innovative telecoms services, the telecom giant Globacom, has rolled out a recharge-based loyalty program, GloRewards (CASHTOKEN) for its subscribers.

A statement from telecom giant says under the GloRewards programme, subscribers will earn a CASHTOKEN of N6 each time they recharge their lines, and this is the assured cashback. Subscribers also stand a chance to win between N5,000 and N100 million in weekly lottery draws.

The new offer according to the company would ennrich the experience of millions of subscribers on the Glo network, especially during this period of Covid-19 pandemic which has seen many businesses operating at minimal level.

Offering more information on how the service works, Globacom said all existing and new customers can enrol for GloRewards by dialing *777#, after which they will receive a welcome SMS within 48 hours, with details of the last 3 months’ average recharge value and recharge target for the month. The recharge target SMS will be received every month until GloRewards program is stopped by Glo.

After enrolment, new customers (using Glo services for less than 3 months) will earn their first CASHTOKEN on first recharge of N200 and above and subsequently earn CASHTOKENs on every cumulative recharge of N1000 during the calendar month. On the other hand, existing customers (using Glo services for more than 3 months) will start earning their CASHTOKEN on every N1000 cumulative recharge during the same period.