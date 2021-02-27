OBINNA EZUGWU

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sacked his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

The commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who communicated the governor’s directive through a statement on Saturday, said the dismissal was based on Yakasai’s “continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving.”

He said the sack is with immediate effect.

Yakassai had on Friday criticised President Buhari after bandits kidnapped over 300 school girls in Zamfara, asking him to resign over the rising spate of insecurity.

He was reportedly arrested in the early hours Saturday by the State Security Service (SSS).

The arrest was confirmed by his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, but the SSS in Kano has denied having him in their custody.