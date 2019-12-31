Ganduje bows to pressure, suspends ban on opposite sexes plying same tricycles

The Kano State Government has suspended the implementation of a directive banning persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January 2020 following condemnation of the ban by Nigerians.

The spokesperson of the agency responsible for implementing the law, Kano Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge, disclosed this to online medium, Premium Times on Tuesday.

Fagge, according to Premium Times, said the decision was taken on Monday after consultation with the leadership of commercial tricycle operators “who pleaded for an extension of the implementation date.”

“The law has been suspended till further notice. The decision was taken after consultation with leadership of commercial tricycle operators who pleaded for extending the implementation date,” Mr Fagge said.

The Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina on behalf of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had on Wednesday announced the banning of men and women from plying same commercial tricycles from January 2020.

He made the announcement at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) which held at Bayero University, Kano.