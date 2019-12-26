Ganduje bans men from entering same “keke” with women in Kano

The government of Kano State has banned men and women from sharing same commercial tricycles, popularly called “Keke” or ‘A daidaita sahu’ across the state from January, 2020.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor revealed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Represented by Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, the governor said the state government is committed to upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles were introduced in the state by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.