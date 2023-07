The recent ranking by Forbes has revealed that Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Africa.

According to Forbes, the net worth of the 65 years old business tycoon is $14.2 billion.

Dangote is ranked as 124th among the world’s richest billionaires. He is the only Nigerian in the top 200 world billionaires.

Dangote is seconded by South Africa’s Johann Rupert, who is ranked 157th with a net worth of $11.1bn.