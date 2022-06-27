Gabriel Jesus becomes highest paid player at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus, former Manchester City forward who recently signed for Arsenal, has become the highest paid player at the London club.

According to talkSPORT, the Brazilian’s £45million move to Arsenal is ‘100 percent done’.

The Brazil international has signed a five-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side, ending his five-and-a-half years spell at Manchester City.

Also, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Jesus has agreed personal terms with the club.

Jesus has been a top transfer target for the Gunners so far this summer after the 25-year-old made it clear he wanted to remain in the Premier League..

Jesus has played 159 times in the Premier League, scoring 58 goals and racking up 32 assists in the process