Having made superstars in the music industry with his record label, renowned Nigerian music producer and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has taken a bold step into the world of football by launching his own football club, Supremos FC.

The move, which has been the subject of much speculation, was officially confirmed recently. Supremos FC is set to compete in the Lagos Liga, Africa’s premier private football league, known for its strong competition and impressive financial rewards.

Don Jazzy, the founder of the highly successful Mavin Records label, is widely recognized for his remarkable ability to discover and develop musical talent. His new venture into football club ownership reflects his passion for talent discovery beyond the music industry. For Don Jazzy, the foray into football completes a long-held desire to merge his love for the sport with his well-established talent development skills.

In an official statement to BusinessDay, Don Jazzy addressed the rumors about his latest business endeavor, expressing excitement over the new direction his career is taking. “Lagos Liga is the perfect opportunity for me to merge my passion for football with my commitment to developing talent,” he stated. He went on to describe the project as a natural extension of his life’s work, where talent nurturing has been a major focus. For Don Jazzy, this venture isn’t just about owning a football club; it is about giving young footballers the chance to shine, just as he has done for numerous music artists over the years.

The Lagos Liga, where Supremos FC will compete, is fast becoming one of the most prestigious private football leagues on the African continent. It brings together top football teams from various parts of Nigeria, and even beyond, in a high-stakes competition that emphasizes both performance and financial reward. What sets the Lagos Liga apart from other leagues is its focus on private clubs and innovative financial models that promise sustainable growth for the sport.

Supremos FC is expected to go head-to-head with other competitive teams in the Lagos Liga, all vying for the grand prize of N50 million. This is the highest per-game financial reward ever offered in Nigerian football, and it has been designed to attract the best talents and offer an incentive for top-tier competition. The reward has generated much excitement in the football community, further enhancing the league’s reputation and placing it at the forefront of private football ventures in Africa.

Don Jazzy’s decision to invest in football comes at a time when there is a growing recognition of the potential for private leagues to contribute to the development of football in Nigeria. While the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) have long been the governing bodies of football in the country, private leagues like Lagos Liga are creating new opportunities for players, coaches, and investors. These leagues, often backed by private sponsors and offering significant financial incentives, are attracting attention for their ability to tap into the vast reservoir of football talent in Nigeria.

For Don Jazzy, his investment in Supremos FC is not just a business venture but also a mission to provide a platform for the next generation of football stars. He sees parallels between the music industry and football, particularly in how raw talent can be nurtured, honed, and then propelled onto the global stage. By creating Supremos FC, he aims to build a football team that will not only compete at a high level but will also serve as a stepping stone for young players seeking to achieve their dreams of football success.

In his closing remarks, Don Jazzy emphasized that football, much like music, has the power to change lives, and his goal with Supremos FC is to offer players the same opportunities for growth that he has given to many of his artists. “Football is more than just a game,” he noted, “it’s a way to inspire, to give hope, and to create opportunities for young people to follow their dreams.”

As Supremos FC prepares to take the field for its debut season in the Lagos Liga, all eyes will be on Don Jazzy’s new venture. With a winning combination of passion, talent development, and financial muscle behind it, Supremos FC is poised to make a significant impact not only in Nigerian football but also on the broader African football scene. Fans and supporters are eagerly awaiting to see how Don Jazzy’s vision for football development will unfold on the pitch.