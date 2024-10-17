Popular music entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, widely known as Don Jazzy, has donated N100 million to Martins Vincent Otse, a.k.a VeryDarkMan’s NGO that is less than a week old.

The NGO, which was launched this week, is focused on community development and improving public schools across Nigeria.

National Waves had earlier carried the story of how VeryDarkMan initially raised concerns about the large sum deposited in the NGO’s account. He took to Instagram to express his surprise and seek clarification, addressing Zenith Bank in a video post: “@zenithbankplc please investigate my NGO account, I don’t know what is going on, hope I’m not being set up….I AM NOT INTO MONEY L^UNDERING I DO NOT DO FR^UD (FOR THE RECORD). Nigerians bare me witness I don’t know what’s up with the account,” he stated.

The social media activist explained that he became suspicious after noticing an unexpected increase in the account balance, from N70 million to over N170 million. “Guys, yesterday I posted that I received N100m in my account, I did not receive alert, I did not receive anything, I just saw that the money has moved from N70m to N170m plus,” he said. “I panicked because I didn’t expect anybody to just send me N100m like that, so I felt it was a glitch or maybe they wanted to set me up, because people were sending N50, N100, N200, N500 and all that, and it’s okay for me to panic.”

After making several inquiries, VeryDarkMan finally received a message from Don Jazzy. He read the message aloud in a follow-up video posted on Thursday, saying: “Morning Bro, just saw your post. Na me send N100m to support. I believe in what you are doing and trust you to be transparent as you have always been. We really need that in our country. I wish you all the best in your project and more blessings on you. E no easy.”

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records and a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry, affirmed his belief in VeryDarkMan’s vision and commended his commitment to transparency and community development.