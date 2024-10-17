Connect with us

Entertainment

Music Promoter Don Jazzy sends whopping N100m to VeryDarkMan’s NGO
Advertisement

Entertainment

Police, not Burna Boy did me dirty, Speed Darlington speaks on detention

Entertainment

Burna, Odumodublvck lose out as Kendrick Lamar dominates 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Entertainment

Stay away from women if you're not financially stable, Kanayo advises men

Entertainment

Celebs, fans celebrate Banky W, Adesua as couple welcomes second baby

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

Entertainment

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington released on bail

Entertainment

Nigerian films, Weekend, Jagun Jagun shine most at 2024 AMAA nominations

Entertainment

Cultural Day 2024: Julius Berger celebrates Nigeria’s diversities amid fanfare 

Entertainment

'Investigate your officials before inviting me’ — VeryDarkMan tells EFCC

Entertainment

Music Promoter Don Jazzy sends whopping N100m to VeryDarkMan’s NGO

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Music Promoter Don Jazzy sends whopping N100m to VeryDarkMan’s NGO

Popular music entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, widely known as Don Jazzy, has donated N100 million to Martins Vincent Otse, a.k.a VeryDarkMan’s NGO that is less than a week old.

The NGO, which was launched this week, is focused on community development and improving public schools across Nigeria.

National Waves had earlier carried the story of how VeryDarkMan initially raised concerns about the large sum deposited in the NGO’s account. He took to Instagram to express his surprise and seek clarification, addressing Zenith Bank in a video post: “@zenithbankplc please investigate my NGO account, I don’t know what is going on, hope I’m not being set up….I AM NOT INTO MONEY L^UNDERING I DO NOT DO FR^UD (FOR THE RECORD). Nigerians bare me witness I don’t know what’s up with the account,” he stated.

The social media activist explained that he became suspicious after noticing an unexpected increase in the account balance, from N70 million to over N170 million. “Guys, yesterday I posted that I received N100m in my account, I did not receive alert, I did not receive anything, I just saw that the money has moved from N70m to N170m plus,” he said. “I panicked because I didn’t expect anybody to just send me N100m like that, so I felt it was a glitch or maybe they wanted to set me up, because people were sending N50, N100, N200, N500 and all that, and it’s okay for me to panic.”

After making several inquiries, VeryDarkMan finally received a message from Don Jazzy. He read the message aloud in a follow-up video posted on Thursday, saying: “Morning Bro, just saw your post. Na me send N100m to support. I believe in what you are doing and trust you to be transparent as you have always been. We really need that in our country. I wish you all the best in your project and more blessings on you. E no easy.”

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records and a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry, affirmed his belief in VeryDarkMan’s vision and commended his commitment to transparency and community development.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *