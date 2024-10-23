U17 WC: Nigeria’s Flamingos eliminate hosts Dominican Republic, to face USA quarterfinal 

The Flamingos, Nigeria’s under 17 female football team, defeated hosts Dominican Republic late Tuesday in Santo Domingo to set up a quarterfinals showdown with the United States at the ongoing FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Shakirat Moshood’s 89th minute goal following a strike from 24 yards out helped Nigeria to a 1-0 the Carribbean nation.

The win in both teams’ final match of Group A ensured that Nigeria will face Group B runners-up U.S. in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Flamingos found the going tough under driving rain against the determined hosts and could not make their overwhelming ball possession count for long.

But with a minute left on the clock, Moshood, now with four goals, unleashed a rocket from outside the penalty box for the lone goal.

Home captain Renata Mercedes and goalkeeper Rondon led a famous resistance against Nigeria, who are now one of the elites of the competition, and the hosts deserved praise for their pushback.

It was a performance that ensured the Flamingos made nothing out of 16 corner kicks.

Nigeria Head Coach Bankole Olowookere made three changes to the starting lineup, bringing in Rokibat Azeez, Blessing Ifitezue, and Ramotalahi Kareem for Onyedikachi Ekezie, Peace Effiong, and Harmony Chidi.

He restored Effiong and Chidi after the hour, but it took a special effort from Moshood, also scorer of the tournament’s fastest goal, to break the hosts’ hearts.

Victory means the Flamingos top their group with nine points from three matches, three points better than second-placed Ecuador.

The South Americans, with Caprice Chiuchiolo netting a brace, walloped New Zealand 4-0 in the group’s other match to finish with six points.

They have now set up a clash with Group B winners Spain on Sunday. (NAN)