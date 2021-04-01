Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc has declared a final dividend of 45 kobo per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 20, 2021.

The big elephant for 2020 financial year reported the Gross Earnings of N579.429 billion, down by 1.86% from N590.386 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax grew by 21.81% year on year to N89.730 billion from N73.665 billion reported in 2019.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Group increased to N2.50 from the EPS of N2.05, which translates to 21.81% growth year on year.

At the share price of N7.25, the P.E ratio of FBN Holdings stands at 2.9x with earnings yield of 34.48%.

According to the corporate disclosure by the Bank, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from April 21 to April 22, 2021.

On April 28, 2021 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 20, 2021 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts