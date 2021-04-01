Adebayo Obajemu

​Aigboje Ai​g-Imoukhuede, the Ex-Officio, National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was hosted to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE on 31 March 2021.

With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by shareholders, bringing to an end the leadership of the National Council. The farewell event for Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede was well attended by members of the capital market ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo stated, “It is my deep pleasure to celebrate Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede today for his exemplary stewardship as First Vice President, President, and Ex-Officio of the National Council for over seven years. The transformational groundwork he laid made it easier to succeed him as Council President and avidly pursue the vision to build a world-class exchange.

Furthermore, I would like to thank him for his wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years which were instrumental in the attainment of demutualisation and will continue to guide the entire Group in this new era. I speak on behalf of the Management and Staff of the NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries in commending him for his exceptional service and wishing him well in his future endeavours.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, also commented, “I must thank the ever astute Ex-Officio, National Council, NSE, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CON for the hands-on experience and business expertise with which he has contributed to the growth of the NSE over the years.

During his time as President of the National Council, he provided unique insights that saw to the development of The Exchange despite the harsh economic and policy environments that often characterised his tenure. As Ex-Officio, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede continued to provide invaluable support to The Exchange. We are honoured to celebrate his achievements and are excited that he did indeed enter the ‘promised land’ with us as he said he would when he retired as President of the National Council in 2016.”

On his part, the Ex-Officio, National Council, NSE, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede noted thus, “It has been a wonderful journey over the past seven years as First Vice-President, President, and Ex-Officio of the National Council of the NSE. Serving in this prestigious role will always be a highlight in my career and I feel greatly privileged to have worked with amazing colleagues at the National Council, the Executive Committee, and staff of The Exchange.

I must also thank the dealing member community, issuers, the investing public, regulatory bodies, and all other stakeholders who contributed in one way or the other to our progress over the years, particularly our aspiration to demutualise. Let me assure you that the Boards and Management of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and its subsidiaries remain committed to the course of action and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we achieve even more notable feats in this new era.”

In addition to sounding the digital Closing Gong to bring the day’s trading to a close, the stockbroking community accorded Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede the highest honour by performing the Brokers’ Family song. This is the first time this song will be rendered since the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) transitioned to digital Closing Gong Ceremonies in April