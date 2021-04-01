Adebayo Obajemu

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a final dividend of 22 kobo to its shareholders for 2020 financial year end.

The Bank in its Audited Financial Statement for the year end 31 December, 2021 reported the Gross Earnings of N206.204 billion, down by 5.42% from N218.011 billion last year.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N26.65 billion, down by 6.24% from N28.43 billion achieved in 2019.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank dropped by 6.24% to 92 kobo from the EPS of 98 kobo the previous year.

At the share price of N2.39, the P.E ratio of Fidelity Bank stands at 2.60x with earnings yield of 38.48