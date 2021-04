Adebayo Obajemu

Fidelity Bank Plc has notified the investing public of the listing of N41.213 billion 8.5% fixed rate unsecured subordinated bonds due 2023 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The bonds issued on January 7th, 2021 under the Fidelity Bank’s N100 billion debt issuance programme were listed on the daily official list of NGX on Tuesday, 20 April 2021