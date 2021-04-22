Adebayo Obajemu

Guaranty Trust Bank on Wednesday published its first quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2021.

The report revealed a Gross Earnings of N106.166 billion, down by 5.94% from N112.87 billion recorded the previous year.

GT Bank reported a profit after tax of N45.546 billion, down by 9.03% from 50.067 billion reported in the first quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share for first quarter of the year dropped to N1.55 from the N1.70 in the corresponding period in year 2020.

At the share price of N31.25, the P.E ratio of Guaranty Trust Bank stands at 20.19x with earnings yield of 4.95%.