Fidelity Bank Plc will host a high-level panel session on the role of financial technology in unlocking U.S.–Africa trade at the upcoming Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, USA.

The session, themed “Digital Railroads: Powering U.S.–Africa Commerce Through Fintech,” is slated for Friday, 19 September 2025, and will examine how fintech is transforming cross-border trade by enabling seamless payments, expanding access to finance, and driving financial inclusion across Africa and the diaspora.

Panelists include Aisha N. Ahmad, CFA, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Seyi Ebenezer, Founder of Payaza Africa, a fintech entrepreneur with more than 15 years’ experience scaling payment gateways across 20 African countries, Canada, the USA, and UAE; and Charles Oligbo, Founder & CEO of Sawport, an AI-powered customer engagement platform serving diaspora and continental markets.

Speaking ahead of the event, Isaiah Ndukwe, Divisional Head, Agric. and Exports, Fidelity Bank Plc, stressed the importance of fintech in addressing structural barriers to Africa’s trade growth.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is projected to boost intra-African trade by more than 50% by 2030. But challenges like fragmented payment systems, currency conversion, and limited trade finance continue to hold businesses back,” he said.

“Fintechs are uniquely positioned to close these gaps, enabling real-time, low-cost cross-border payments, creating digital identities for exporters, offering alternative SME financing, and facilitating diaspora remittances and investments. This is why we’re putting fintech at the heart of discussions at FNITCC Atlanta.”

FNITCC Atlanta, hosted in partnership with AFRICON, the premier global gathering of African innovators and changemakers, will run from 18 to 20 September 2025 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, Georgia. More than 3,000 participants, including investors, trade agencies, exporters, and diaspora professionals, are expected to attend, with projected trade and investment deals estimated at over US$400 million.

Building on successful editions in London (2022) and Houston (2023), this year’s conference underscores Fidelity Bank’s commitment to leveraging fintech as a catalyst for U.S.–Africa commerce, while creating new opportunities in commodities, technology, and the creative industries.

According to the African Development Bank, Africa’s fintech revenues are projected to reach US$30 billion by 2025, a signal that digital finance is not only powering transactions but also reshaping the future of global trade.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the conference.