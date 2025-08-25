FG shuts down 22 illegal colleges of education nationwide

Connect with us

The Federal Government, through the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), has shut down 22 unaccredited colleges of education operating across the country.

The move follows a nationwide crackdown on illegal tertiary institutions, which the commission said fail to meet the required operational standards.

According to a statement by the NCCE, the decision was reached after a series of audits and inspections, including a comprehensive personnel audit and financial monitoring exercise in all 21 federal colleges of education.

“The NCCE identified and shut down 22 illegal Colleges of Education operating across the country,” the commission stated.

The development comes just weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed regulatory bodies in the education sector—the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the NCCE—to take decisive steps against unapproved higher institutions in the country.

The commission stressed that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to sanitize the education sector and ensure that only accredited institutions are allowed to operate.

