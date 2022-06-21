Nigeria’s federal government on Monday released the results of 2022 National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, for admission into unity schools (colleges) across the country, with Miss Ajidagba Akanke, an indigene of Sokoto State, scoring the highest mark of 201.

Her centre was Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos State.

Adamu Adamu, education minister, released the results after receiving it from the Registrar of National Examinations Council, NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, in his office,in Abuja.

The minister said government would do everything to ensure that all admission processes are completed before July 1, 2022

The NCEE, is for admission into the first year of Junior Secondary School, JSS 1, of federal unity colleges, administered to final year pupils of primary schools.

The examination was written on Saturday 7th May, 2022 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo.

No fewer than seventy-one thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight (71,738) pupils registered, with 34.030 males and 37,708 females.

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. David Adejo, said the state that registered the highest number of candidates was Lagos State with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat and 731 were absent, while FCT was second with 8,623 candidates that registered, out of which 8,317 sat and 306 were absent.

Anambra State came third with 5,335 candidates registered, out of which 5,070 sat and 265 were absent.

Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 candidates registered, out of which 3,745 sat and 755 absent.

The state that registered the least number of candidates was Kebbi State with 74 candidates.

The minister said the lowest score was 1 mark , scored by 15 candidates from various states.

According to the minister, the criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges, FUC, are 60 percent merit, 30 percent equality of state and 10 percent exigencies.