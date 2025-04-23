Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

FG releases N50bn to offset  ASUU, other varsity staff allowances
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

UNIOSUN Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven Education

Education in Nigeria

WAEC revokes licence of 574 schools over exam misconduct

Education in Nigeria

NANS vows to deal with institutions diverting NELFUND

Education in Nigeria

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

Education in Nigeria

Computer-based SSCE results out in 45 days – WAEC

Education in Nigeria

23,554 Schools Present Over 1.9m candidates for 2025 WASSCE

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Releases 2025 Mock UTME Results

Education in Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu gifts LASU’s best graduating student, Nwosu, ₦10m

Education in Nigeria

2025 UTME: JAMB exposes candidates who paid to cheat, vows to censor culprits

Education in Nigeria

FG releases N50bn to offset  ASUU, other varsity staff allowances

Published

14 mins ago

on

FG releases N50bn to offset  ASUU, other varsity staff allowances

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Maruf Alausa, on Wednesday,  disclosed  the release of N50 billion by the Federal Government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

This development was contained  in a statement titled “FG Releases N50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority”, issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Boriowo noted  that the move “stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector. It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.”

According to the Minister, “This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

The Minister  voiced  President Tinubu’s  deep appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their continuous  trust in his administration and for bolstering climate of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” the statement added.

The President stated: “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes i our institutions will soon become a thing of the past.”

It could be recalled  that university-based academic unions have been at protracted battle  with past governments over the failure to release earned allowances, among other demands.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *