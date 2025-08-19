FG releases admission list for Nigeria’s unity colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education has released the admission lists for Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria, following the full automation of the process aimed at boosting transparency, efficiency, and proper management of school capacities.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, it was confirmed that the current exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges for Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1).

Admissions for the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be announced at a later date.

According to the ministry, the automated system ensures that all admissions strictly conform to each school’s approved capacity, eliminating the longstanding problem of overcrowded classrooms.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency, and sustained quality across the Federal Unity Colleges.

Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, Director of Senior Secondary Education, described the automation as a “game-changer” that aligns admissions with available resources and enhances the learning environment for students. She noted that the initiative is expected to improve accountability, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and uphold educational standards nationwide.

Parents, guardians, and students have been advised to verify admission results on the ministry’s official website: www.education.gov.ng.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education in a safe and conducive environment for every Nigerian child, emphasizing that the new system reflects the government’s broader strategy to modernize the education sector and ensure equitable access to public secondary schools.