NEMA says dozens missing from Sokoto boat mishap now presumed dead

At least 25 people are missing and feared dead following a boat accident in Goronyo, Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Another 25 passengers were rescued after the vessel, carrying roughly 50 people, capsized on Sunday.

The boat, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to the busy Goronyo market, overturned under circumstances officials attributed to overloading and unsafe travel conditions. NEMA confirmed that, as of Tuesday morning, no bodies had been recovered.

Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo Local Government Area told Reuters that rescue efforts have been hampered by strong currents from a nearby dam.

He stressed that reliance on river transport remains high in the area due to poor road infrastructure, increasing the risk of such accidents.

Boat disasters are a recurring hazard in Nigeria during the rainy season, often linked to lax safety enforcement and overloaded vessels. Authorities have called for stricter safety measures to prevent further tragedies.