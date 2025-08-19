Connect with us

Nation

NEMA says dozens missing from Sokoto boat mishap now presumed dead
Advertisement

Nation

Ogun first lady rallies stakeholders against drug abuse

Economy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation Top Stories

FG, others commend Moniepoint for showcasing N/East’s agric value-chain resilience, empowering farmers with digital payment tools

Nation

FG releases admission list for Nigeria's unity colleges

Nation

Anambra detains vigilantes over assault, stripping of female corps member

Nation

Outrage as vigilantes assault, strip female corps member in Anambra (VIDEO)

Nation

Royal rumble: Ooni, Alaafin in renewed supremacy battle

Nation

Ladoja says he is ready to mount Olubadan throne

Nation

Editors warn against media clampdown, urge FG to tackle hardship, insecurity

Nation

Air Force strikes open path to freedom as 62 abductees escape bandits’ camp in Katsina

Nation

NEMA says dozens missing from Sokoto boat mishap now presumed dead

Published

5 hours ago

on

NEMA says dozens missing from Sokoto boat mishap now presumed dead

At least 25 people are missing and feared dead following a boat accident in Goronyo, Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Another 25 passengers were rescued after the vessel, carrying roughly 50 people, capsized on Sunday.

The boat, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to the busy Goronyo market, overturned under circumstances officials attributed to overloading and unsafe travel conditions. NEMA confirmed that, as of Tuesday morning, no bodies had been recovered.

Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo Local Government Area told Reuters that rescue efforts have been hampered by strong currents from a nearby dam.

He stressed that reliance on river transport remains high in the area due to poor road infrastructure, increasing the risk of such accidents.

Boat disasters are a recurring hazard in Nigeria during the rainy season, often linked to lax safety enforcement and overloaded vessels. Authorities have called for stricter safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *