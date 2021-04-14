Nigeria’s federal government has denied printing N60 billion to support federal allocation to states in March, as claimed by Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who made the clarification on Wednesday, described the Edo governor’s claim as untrue and sad.

Ahmed who spoke to state house correspondents at the villa, promised to publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC to support her claim.

“The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact,” she said.

“What we distribute at FAAC is a revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is a public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true.”