With promise of huge bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, Booster99.com has announced its entry into the fast growing Nigeria’s sports betting industry.

The firm which announced its plans for the Nigerian market at its official launch held virtually on Wednesday, said its primary purpose is the development of the country’s betting market, with a view to providing best user experience of fun-filled online betting to punters.

The firm said it plans to raise the bar on the betting industry, and its aim is to be 99 times better in all it does, which is provide a world-class, streamlined, and hassle-free betting experience to sports lovers in Nigeria.

Booster99 comes as a trusted gaming brand for Nigerians, offering online services nationwide. They hold an NLRC license and are fully compliant with all regulations in the country.

The platform offers more sports, more leagues, more matches, more markets, and more options than any other betting company, covering football, tennis, basketball etc and leagues across the globe.

One of the distinct features of Booster99 is its Sportsbook, an easy-to-use platform which allows punters to register, deposit money, place bets, and collect their winnings seamlessly via desktop, mobile and older feature phones via its mobile lite version, and soon even via SMS and USSD.

Speaking at the launch, Gaming consultant, Morten said, “Our mission at Booster99 is to be 99 times better in everything we do – Booster99 is here to put the punter in focus. We offer 250% Welcome Bonus up to N500,000 on 1st Deposit and 255% Accumulated Bonus on 30 selections ticket, Cashout, instant payout, cut one, highest odds and the list just goes on and on!

“Punters’ passion for sport-booking is taken to the next level, Booster99 clearly has more betting options. Join us for some pulse-raising moments of excitement on betting.”

Morten further noted that “There are many online betting sites who promise many things, but beware not all of them are true, as not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout, etc. Booster99 does not claim any of this, our aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.”

“With Booster99, you are choosing one of the most secure online betting sites in Nigeria. This is made possible with advanced and cutting-edge technology like SSL with firewalls and well as cutting edge algorithms to ensure the highest level of game security”. He added.

He explained some of the core values of the organization, nothing that, “As a customer-focused organization, it’s our duty to ensure we handle our punters’ money safely. We comply with the federal betting laws. We help in creating wealth for the society where we operate, as well – providing several Nigerians with an opportunity to build to make it bigger, and 99 times better! Each employee of ours is committed to ensuring they boost the excitement of our customers both on and off duty. Booster99 is not only a brand it is a lifestyle.”

The firm assured that it takes the responsible gaming regulations seriously via its KYC process and self-exclusion features to ensure the punters are not breaching their own acceptable limits.

Booster99 also promised to ensure punters plan their bets in a way that the betting experience remains healthy for them and their families.

Morten said, “The website also offers super-fast load times, high uptime, high traffic volumes, and complete transparency to all the betting participants. Complete assurance is provided with payment methods and winning bet amounts are paid instantly.

“Booster99 has dedicated customer support available all the time for your help as well, via phone, chat, mail, social media, and WhatsApp.”

In line with its Social Responsibility “Booster99 is committed to the skill development of Nigerians and providing them with opportunities.”