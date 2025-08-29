FG moves to end misuse of police escorts by VIPs – Bala-Usman

The Federal Government has announced plans to end the indiscriminate use of police and other security operatives as escorts by Very Important Persons (VIPs), stressing that elite protection should not come at the expense of national security.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), Hadiza Bala-Usman, disclosed this on Thursday during the Ministry of Interior’s performance retreat in Abuja.

Bala-Usman expressed concern that a significant number of police officers and specialised units are diverted from core security operations to serve as escorts for politically connected individuals and business elites.

“One of the most disturbing things for me is when VIPs arrive somewhere with so many policemen trailing them, while areas that actually need security are left unattended,” she said.

“We cannot continue to deploy police officers trained for anti-terrorism operations just to guard individuals in Ikoyi. That is completely wrong.”

According to her, the government is working to amend the Private Guard Companies Act to empower licensed private security firms to take over VIP escort duties.

“We must free our policemen to handle national security as required. Whoever feels too important and wants machine gun-wielding personnel should hire a licensed private security company, not take our mobile policemen,” she declared.

She revealed that the reform is listed as a key deliverable under the CDCU framework, with the Ministry of Interior mandated to fast-track relevant amendments before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Citing personal observations, Bala-Usman recalled instances where anti-terrorism squads were assigned to VIPs rather than combating insecurity.

“I saw elite police units stationed daily near my house in Ikoyi being used for VIP protection. I immediately reported it to the National Security Adviser. These personnel should be in the field fighting terrorism, not guarding individuals,” she said.

The presidential aide warned that such practices undermine public safety and demoralise overstretched security personnel nationwide.

To reduce pressure on serving officers, she proposed integrating retired senior police officers into structured private security outfits.

“We have so many retired AIGs, DIGs and CPs who can be mopped up into a well-regulated private security system. That way, we reduce pressure on security agencies and still provide needed protection,” she explained.

Bala-Usman stressed that VIP protection is not a national entitlement but a service that should be privately funded.

“VIP protection is not a public entitlement. It should be paid for. Our policemen must be freed to protect Nigerians at large, not just a privileged few,” she asserted.

She concluded that the reform would not only strengthen national security but also enforce accountability by compelling elites to fund their own protection rather than burdening the state.