Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Usman was replaced by Mohammed Koko, the director of finance, according to People’s Gazette.

The medium quoted Usman to have confirmed told that she was aware of her suspension from office, but has yet to receive any formal communication to that effect from the Ministry of Transport.

A spokesperson for the ministry did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

Ms Usman was appointed as NPA chief in 2016 and has repeatedly propagated her reform policies that sought to redirect the organisation, which is one of the top revenue-generating entities of the Nigerian government.

Report credit to People’s Gazette