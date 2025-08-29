Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former United States vice president Kamala Harris has lost her Secret Service protection after the Trump administration abruptly ended security coverage that had extended beyond her tenure in office, White House officials confirmed on Friday.

The decision cancels an arrangement approved by ex-president Joe Biden, which allowed Harris, who served as the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden exited the race, to retain protection for six months following her departure from office. That extension officially expired on July 21, CNN reported.

A senior aide said Harris was “grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

While Harris has maintained a low profile since her election defeat, she is set to return to the spotlight with a nationwide promotional tour this fall for her memoir, “107 Days,” a candid recount of her short-lived campaign against Trump.

The book, published by Simon & Schuster, hits U.S. shelves on September 23.

Harris, the first woman to serve as U.S. vice president, assumed the Democratic nomination last year after Biden stepped down amid mounting concerns over his cognitive health.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has moved aggressively against perceived political adversaries. He has revoked security clearances from former officials, targeted law firms linked to past litigation, and slashed federal funding to select universities.

Just last week, FBI agents raided the home and office of former national security adviser John Bolton, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, in what officials described as a probe into classified documents.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

