OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director the Nigerian Ports Authority for an additional 5-year tenure.

The president, according a statement from the presidency, also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (South-west zone) as Chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

The President has equally approved Board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization.

They are: Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are: Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.