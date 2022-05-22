FG appoints Anamekwe Nwabuoku head of accountant-general’s office

The federal government has appointed Anamekwe Nwabuoku to oversee the office of the accountant-general of the federation (OAGF).

The appointment was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson to Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance.

Nwabuoku’s appointment comes following the suspension of N80 Ahmed Idris, the accountant general of the federation over alleged N80 billion fraud.

Idris is currently being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as investigation into his alleged fraudulent financial dealings continue.

According to the statement issued on Sunday, Nwabuoku’s appointment was contained “in a letter dated 20th May, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning”.

The appointment will also be in effect “pending the outcome of the investigation” of Ahmed Idris.