Python, other wild animals from ex-AGF Ahmed Idris’ home moved to Kano Zoo

The Managing Director of Kano Zoo, Sadik Kura Muhammad, has confirmed the recovery and evacuation of a python and other wild animals from the residence of former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, following panic among residents of Daneji and nearby communities in Kano State.

The python, which recently escaped from Idris’ home, sparked fear in Daneji, Mandawari, Kabara, and Soron Dinki, with residents saying they could not sleep peacefully until the reptile was captured. Other animals removed from the property include a crocodile and a lion cub.

Speaking during an interview on a local radio station, Muhammad revealed that Idris voluntarily handed over the animals to the zoo after widespread alarm among residents. He also clarified that the former AGF possessed a valid license to keep the animals in line with existing wildlife regulations.

‘He had a license to keep them’

“There is a law called the Wild Animal Law, which permits individuals to keep certain wild animals in their homes. These may include both endangered and non-endangered species,” Muhammad explained.

“However, endangered species – those at risk of extinction, like parrots and vultures – must only be kept in zoos to support their reproduction and survival, not for personal amusement,” he added.

The Kano Zoo boss stated that the law requires individuals to obtain licenses, create appropriate habitats, and provide proper feeding and safety for the animals.

“When I heard about the situation, I verified that he had a license and that the lion was still a cub, posing no harm. But once such animals reach a certain age, they must be transferred to the zoo,” Muhammad said.

He added that licenses must be renewed annually to ensure public safety. “Before any animal becomes potentially harmful, it should already be in our custody. I visited the residence and confirmed the animals had not reached a dangerous stage. However, due to concerns raised by neighbours, the former AGF decided to surrender all the animals to the government. We collected them, and they are now safely housed in Kano Zoo. We conducted the evacuation at night, so there is no cause for alarm,” he assured.

Police launch investigation

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, confirmed that an investigation into the matter has begun. He said Idris had been invited for questioning to ascertain compliance with all necessary legal requirements regarding the keeping of wild animals.

‘We slept with one eye open’

Some residents of Daneji and surrounding communities said the python’s escape caused sleepless nights and heightened tension.

Aminu Balarabe, a neighbour, told Daily Trust that while he had known about the presence of wild animals in Idris’ home for a while, this was the first time an incident of this nature occurred.

“We were sleeping with one eye open due to fear. Even if it’s still a cub, no one jokes with safety,” he said.

Another resident, Hayatuddeen Muhammad, criticised the idea of keeping such animals in a densely populated neighbourhood.

“That house is surrounded by many others. These animals should have been housed in a distant facility. It’s unfortunate. Though Idris is a good man who supports his neighbours, this poses a real danger,” he said.

Usman Yunusa, who lives farther away, admitted he was unaware of the animals’ presence until the news broke.

Ahmed Idris served as the Accountant General of the Federation during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He came under national scrutiny in 2022 when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him over allegations of diverting N109.5 billion in public funds.