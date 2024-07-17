FBI arrests Nigerian crypto billionaire for alleged fraud, other offences

– Police confirm arrest of Blord

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has announced the arrest of a tech entrepreneur, Kingsley Inegbedion, for his alleged involvement in romance scams and business email compromise schemes that witnessed him and an accomplice, Efemena Igbe, who is still at large, posing as legitimate business owners to defraud American citizens between April 2020 and May 2023.

An online platform, Peoples Gazette reports that the FBI said the duo used sham corporate entities to receive fraudulent funds distributed into other accounts within and outside the US to conceal the fraud.

The FBI, in a statement, said it had been seeking restitution of funds and forfeiture of property obtained through the fraud scheme allegedly perpetrated by Inegbedion and Igbe, who were said to have used the stolen funds to purchase cashier’s cheques and withdraw cash from various bank accounts.

“Upon conviction of the offences alleged in counts one through 16 of this indictment, the defendants, Efemena Igbe and Kingsley Inegbedion, shall forfeit to the United States of America, pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, Section 982(a)(1), any property, real or personal, involved in such offence, and any property traceable to such property including, but not limited to, a money judgment, that is, a sum of money in United States currency representing the amount of property involved in the offence,” said the FBI statement.

Inegbedion was taken into custody after the grand jury returned the indictment.

In another development, the Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of a crypto billionaire, Linus Williams, alias Blord, over alleged fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest in a post on X.com on Tuesday, noted that due diligence would be conducted during the investigation involving Williams, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Blord Group of companies.

The post read, “The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY.

“These offences include allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, aiding Internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“We will do due diligence in our investigations. Our cyberspace in Nigeria must be safe and secure by all means. We are committed to achieving that.”

